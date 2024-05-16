Win a double pass to the Bluff Oyster & Food festival!

Thanks to the Bluff Oyster & Food Festival committee, the Southland Express has six double passes to give away to the festival on May 25.

To be in the draw, email your name and daytime phone number, with Oyster Festival in the subject line, to win@southlandexpress.co.nz by 1pm on Tuesday, May 21.

The draw will take place and winners notified on Tuesday afternoon, with tickets to be collected by 5pm on Friday, May 24.