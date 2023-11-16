Winton rolls out the red carpet

Winton Primary School’s 2023 movie production will premier at the Invercargill Christian Centre on Friday evening where children will finally get to see the results of their hard work. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Winton streets may need to make room for a Winton Boulevard of Fame for the new stars of the local primary school.

Children from the school will walk the red carpet on Friday night to see the premier of The Great Sword of Isthgul — the feature-length film they created over the past year.

Winton Primary School principal Steve Wadsworth said the excitement was building within the school as tomorrow’s red-carpet premiere drew closer.

The event will be hosted at the Invercargill Christian Centre on Leet St. Tickets are on sale via the movie’s website, wintonschoolmovie.co.nz

Tomorrow night’s premiere has sold out, but screenings from Saturday, November 18 to Wednesday, November 22 still have tickets available. More than 700 tickets have been sold.

School pupils, parents, teachers and Mr Wadsworth had invested a vast amount of time to create the fantasy adventure.

"I’ve coined our film the primary school version of The Lord of the Rings."

While the storyline was different, it was the same genre.

Mr Wadsworth wrote and directed the screenplay and his wife, Helen, was the head costume designer.

Recce NZ videographer Samantha Robertson had lent her expertise for photography and post-production editing.

Mr Wadsworth spent his 10-week sabbatical writing the script and scouting filming locations.

Cast members film a scene from the movie The Great Sword of Isthgul.

"So many landowners have allowed us to film on their properties."

The movie featured all of the school’s 275 pupils.

"The little people; the big people — everyone is just looking forward to seeing what we’ve been working on for the whole year, on screen."

Filming was not a smooth process because of the breaks and technical aspects.

"It’s very messy and takes a long time to record a few minutes of the movie."

"I am really looking forward to seeing the reaction of the children when they see all that messiness turn into a smooth storyline."

Merchandise has gone on sale to help with promotion as well as cost recovery.

The mammoth production had knitted well with the school’s "Mitey" values which focused on well-being, self worth, engagement and, particularly, identity and self-esteem, Mr Wadsworth said.

"Once they see the movie, I think that will be enhanced because they will realise they’ve been a part of a rather unique project."

The production had revealed "some very talented students", who he hoped would consider future involvement in the film industry.

Staff, parents and the wider community had been incredibly supportive of the project.

"I haven’t had one parent who has said anything negative about it."

Schools traditionally staged shows, not movies, he said.

He had made movies before at schools, but not like the Winton production.

"I’m very proud of my efforts and very proud of everybody’s efforts to bring this project alive and I can’t wait to see people’s reactions on Friday."

- By Toni McDonald