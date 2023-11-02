Woman accused of stabbing gets bail

The woman accused of stabbing a man in Otatara has been granted bail.

The defendant was remanded in custody overnight by consent and an urgent bail application was heard in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Russell Walker continued the woman’s interim name suppression and granted her bail on "strict conditions" which were: to reside at an Otapiri address, abide by a 7pm-7am curfew, not to consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and not to have contact with the complainant or witnesses.

The defendant was arrested after police were called to a property in Dunns Rd, Otatara, at about 7am on Sunday, after reports a man had been stabbed, a police spokesman said.

He was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

Counsel Hugo Young said the man’s condition had improved and he had been moved from the critical ward to the general ward.

The defendant will appear again in court on February 19.