Women invited to find out more on home births

An event next week is hoped to celebrate home birth and get rid of any stigma around it.

The Southland Home Birth Association will host a free event for women to share their experiences and find out more about the subject at Health Down South from 12.15pm next Thursday.

Organiser Katie Oliver said there were many benefits to birthing a baby at home — and it was about the choice of individuals to find the best pathway for them.

"I had my first two boys at the hospital and then I had three home births.

"It’s just much more relaxing, much calmer and uninterrupted. It just allows you to really tune into your own inner power and strength."

She said her husband also preferred the home experience as he felt he could do more for her.

"It’s his home and he felt more comfortable, homely and useful in supporting me."

Mrs Oliver acknowledged not every baby could be delivered at home and high-risk births should be done at the hospital.

‘That’s what hospitals are amazing for.

"All births used to happen at home and it’s only in modern times that it’s moved to the hospital ... So whether that’s home or hospital or maternity centre, you know, where a woman feels safest, that’s where they’re going to birth."

She believed the decision should be personal but was paramount it was made with the help of a midwife.

There were midwives across the region who were comfortable with home births, she said.

"My third one [baby], I was happy to go to the hospital and then equally happy for home. I was like, ‘oh, well, we’ll try, we’ll see what happens at home and if it happens at home, that’s good and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.

"What is really important if you’re thinking about home birth, is to choose a midwife that is really comfortable and confident with home birth too because not all midwives are."

She hoped the event next week was a celebration of stories like hers and would be part of a national event to celebrate Home Birth Awareness Week.

"It is to bring women that perhaps had a home birth to share their stories and to celebrate their birth experiences and also for those that are interested in home birth to come in, ask questions and find more about it."