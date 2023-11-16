Wonderful woodwork

PHOTO: MARK JOHN

Southland Woodworkers Guild president Kevin Gerrard displays a variety of wooden craftwork in preparation for the group’s annual exhibition, which starts on Saturday.

An intricately designed cathedral, a replica of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and hundreds of other clever items made out of wood will be on display at the annual Southland Woodworker's Guild exhibition until December 3 at their headquarters in Mary St in Invercargill.

Mr Gerrard said about 50 of the guild's members were putting their handiwork on display and most items would be for sale. Toys, clocks, vases, boxes and bowls are just some of the items that will be available.

The public was invited to visit the display, and new members were more than welcome to join the group, Mr Gerrard said.