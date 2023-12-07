Working through many wish lists

Southland District Mayor, Rob Scott. PHOTO: ODT FILES

How does Santa afford all the presents? I remember my son asking me this question a couple of years ago. Quite a logical question to ask, and I bet the three new "Santas" in the Beehive will be asking themselves that very same question right now as they work through the pile of briefing papers and wish lists from across the country, all while getting to work on implementing their 100-day plan.

In the middle of all of this, councils across New Zealand are in the thick of working on their 3650-day plans and, as we wait for our new government to settle in, some big questions are floating around.

I have identified about nine of the 49 actions that will have a significant or direct impact on local government, some of which will require us to change our 10-year plan. The obvious ones being repealing of the Water Services Entity Act and two of the acts that have recently been established to replace the RMA.

There are a couple of interesting ones on the list. Number 19, for example. If you have watched Utopia (highly recommended) you probably can’t be blamed for cringing at the thought of a National Infrastructure Agency. It is a satirical show at its heart, yet at the same time is scarily accurate. I would highly recommend hiring Tony and Nat; but would hope they take the lessons from this show on what not to do!

It is important to remember we are still a very young country. I was looking at a friend’s pictures from his recent trip to the UK where he had a pint in a pub that has been around since 1520. That is 503 years old. I bet those walls could tell a few stories!

Not only are we a young country, we are a relatively small country. Southland is the same size as Belgium, yet Belgium has a population of 11million people. Each person paying $5 in Belgium would bring in $55m, as opposed to $150,000 in the Southland District. So how do we afford our infrastructure, not just to build but also to maintain? I would imagine these are the kinds of questions the new Infrastructure Agency will be asking.

As each region in the country works through its own planning, the common question being asked is "can we afford what we are wanting to do?". We are all dealing with wish lists of our own, and then we have the combined list in Wellington. If only the sole measurement was simply if we had been naughty or nice!

— Rob Scott, Southland District Mayor