Young entrepreneur to represent Southland

Aurora College. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A Southland pupil plans to build the business knowledge of his peers when he returns from an entrepreneurial venture in Auckland this month.

Aurora College year 13 pupil Tristin Smith has been chosen as the Southland representative for the Young Enterprise Scheme’s (YES) Young Navigators business programme, which encourages pupils to embrace culture as a guiding force for business.

Young Navigators, sponsored by One NZ’s charity — Te Rourou One Aotearoa Foundation — and Pacific Business Trust, combines the YES model with a fast-paced start-up weekend, incorporating Māori and Pacific culture.

Over three days, years 12 and 13 pupils will practice setting up and running their own business through a variety of enterprise-focused activities, encouraging them to connect and collaborate alongside their peers.

As one of just 50 Māori and Pasifika young people from throughout New Zealand to be selected, Tristin said the event was not just a big opportunity for his own aspirations, but also for hisschool.

"If I end up going into my own business, it’s going to be great having that knowledge. But for me, it’s about passing on that knowledge after I learn it, especially if any future business I have is successful, if I can have an audience and pass that knowledge on down here, that’s really important," he said.

"A lot of people misjudge our school, and we don’t always get heaps of these opportunities. When I go up there, I’m doing it for my school, I’m taking that pride in my school with me."

YES regional co-ordinator Leanne Humphrey said Aurora College had only recently joined the Young Enterprise Scheme, and it was amazing to see this opportunity arrive for one of its pupils.

"I was absolutely stoked. There are a lot of applications for these events and to be a new school going straight in, I’m really excited. He’s going to be able to come back and share his experience with us, what it was like and what he learned. It can be life-changing," she said.

Young Navigators will be in Auckland from April 22-24.