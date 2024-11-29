Stabbing trial: Witnesses describe bloody scene

Tillermans Nightclub in Invercargill's Don St. Photo: Google Maps

A bouncer at an Invercargill nightclub gave CPR to a man who was stabbed and died on the street moments later, a jury has heard.

Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura, 29, is on trial in the High Court at Invercargill, defending charges of murdering Chad Terrance Parekura, and attempting to murder Austin Jazz McGregor on April 23, 2022.

He earlier pleaded guilty to alternative charges of manslaughter and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In February this year, the defendant was on trial for the same charges, but it was abandoned on the second day of evidence.

The Crown said Wharekura stabbed the two men outside the Invercargill courthouse, after he ripped off Mr McGregor in a drug deal.

The Crown alleged Wharekura intended to kill the two men when he attacked them.

The defence said the jury could not be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that his client had murderous intent.

A bouncer who was working at Tillermans Nightclub at the time of the double-stabbing sprung into action once he knew about it.

Today he told the jury he radioed the manager and told her to call an ambulance.

Naya Wharekura, pictured at his abandoned trial in February, admits he stabbed two men after a drug deal gone wrong but denies charges of murder and attempted murder. PHOTO: FELICITY DEAR

Someone else stood at the door while he and his brother, who also worked as a bouncer at Tillermans Nightclub, performed CPR on Mr Parekura.

The witness said Mr Parekura was "not in good shape", his friends were screaming, and there was blood on the street.

A woman went to Tillermans Nightclub with Mr Parekura, celebrating Conquest Hadfield’s birthday. Mr Hadfield gave evidence on Wednesday.

She recalled Mr Parekura telling her he was going outside to get "a bag" which she presumed meant drugs.

Shortly after, she found out what had happened on the street.

"This young fella came running upstairs and said that our brother had been stabbed," the witness said.

"We just dropped everything and ran out."

Outside, she saw blood coming from Mr Parekura’s chest.

She put her hand over his wound and talked to him while she told others to call an ambulance.

Another security staff member followed the girl out when he heard someone had been stabbed.

He saw Mr Parekura who was in a large pool of blood and did not appear to be breathing.

He said before the incident the group had been "lively, boisterous and merry".

Today, Justice Paul Radich told the jury the trial would likely continue into a third week.

