Sting snares Southland vape stores

Seven Southland vape stores have been caught selling vaping products to minors in an organised sting.

Retailers in Invercargill, Edendale and Gore were snared in the controlled purchase operation run by Te Whatu Ora’s National Public Health Service.

Smokefree Enforcement Office Stephanie Bekhuis-Pay said it was "disappointing" that seven of the 10 shops visited breached the prohibition on selling to minors.

“One of the retailers sold to a minor twice over two days and this retailer also sold flavoured vape products in the general store area," she said.

None of the retailers attempted to stop the under 18s entering their shop, which also contravened the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act.

Education training sessions were run with tobacco and vaping retailers so they were of their obligations, Ms Bekhuis-Pay said.

“We will continue to run CPOs in Southland. No one wants to see children in our communities vaping.”