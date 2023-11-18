Te Anau exercise to disrupt traffic

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Southland police, alongside Search and Rescue partner agencies, are hosting a search and rescue exercise on Lake Te Anau today.
The exercise will include a large number of vessel and helicopter movements.
Motorists are advised there will be disruptions on the Te Anau - Manapouri Highway near the Marakura Wharf.
Police thanked the community for their consideration while the exercise was in progress.