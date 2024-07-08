Teen girl missing for a week in South

Photo: NZ Police

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl believed to be somewhere in the South.

In a statement police said 13-year-old Kyah had been missing since last Monday and was last seen in the Bluff area.

She was wearing a white hoodie, black pants, white shoes and a black Nike backpack.

Police believe her to be in the Invercargill, Edendale or Mataura areas, and are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

- Phone 111, quote file number 240702/1378.