3-D mapping work complete

A map displays a digital elevation model of the Mossburn area. PHOTO: ENVIRONMENT SOUTHLAND

A four-year joint project to deliver high-resolution 3-D mapping of Murihiku Southland has been completed.

Environment Southland strategy, policy and science general manager Rachael Millar said in a statement the LiDAR mapping project was providing significant benefits to a wide range of users across the region.

LiDAR mapping of the region, incorporating both digital elevation and digital surface models, is available.

LiDAR refers to an airborne remote sensing method that uses pulsed lasers to measure variable distances to the Earth, generating a precise, 3-D model of the Earth’s surface and features.

It provides critical data used to map and model changes to the environment.

Previous elevation maps only had contours down to 8m, whereas LiDAR allows people to zoom right in to 1m in rural areas and 20cm in some urban areas.

The information gathered gave extremely accurate elevation data for all the inhabited parts of Southland, Ms Millar said.

The project was co-funded by the four Southland councils and MBIE Kānoa Provincial Growth Fund.

It took four years and thousands of hours in data collection, processing and checking.

"The region hasn’t had a tool before that provides such detail and it is going to be particularly useful in planning for Southland’s future.

"The council will use it for flood modelling, coastal inundation mapping and to help with farm planning, to name a few."

The resulting high-definition maps and models are being used in a range of applications, including hazard planning, infrastructure planning and policy development, farm mapping, understanding landscape changes and catchments’ hydrological processes such as stream flow estimation and catchment size.

Southland is one of 10 regions that partnered with Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand to obtain a baseline elevation data set.

Funding supported the regional expansion of Toitū Te Whenua’s 3-D mapping programme to provide a significant increase in national coverage.