About 1000 have a crack at TRYathlon

PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Completing the final stretch of the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is Preston Byars, 10, of Gore.

Sanitarium spokesman Pete Davis said about 1000 children aged 7 to 15 travelled from throughout the region to take part.

The children swam, rode and ran to the finish line as families and friends cheered them on.

Six-year-olds also took part in a Splash and Dash swim and run event.

The aim of the day was all about participation, Mr Davis said.

"What we want is for kids to feel like they have done something significant and hence we have this big sort of a festival atmosphere."