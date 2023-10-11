About $20k raised in sale

Waikaka siblings Libby, 10 and Ted Richardson, 6, found some jigsaw bargains at the Pakeke Lions Club book sale last Thursday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

There were books, CDs, puzzles and even a few LPs as far as the eye could see at the Gore Pakeke Lions Club book sale last Thursday.

Buyers hustled through the doors in their hundreds, resulting in about $20,000 being taken in sales.

This year the money from the sale went directly to Gore Hospital for the purchase of a new cardiac monitoring system.

Gore Pakeke Lions Club book sale co-ordinator Douglas Dixey said the sale was a successs despite not profiting as much as previous years.

"It’s a little bit down on last year, but under the circumstances it is quite a good one," Mr Dixey said.

People were waiting at the door 20 minutes before the sale officially begun, he said.

The second day of the sale had been the busiest for the volunteers, he said.

Money earned from the Gore Pakeke Lions Club recycling initiative was also donated to Gore Hospital.

The event was the result of many hours of work throughout the year by club volunteers, some who worked almost fulltime sorting and preparing.

"We’re very thankful for all the help and donations — without the books there’d be no sale."

