An African adventure

Timaru-born author Chris Watson recounts his four-month journey across African countries during the 1970s in his book, A Diary of Africa. Photo: supplied A Diary of Africa

Chris Watson

Mary Egan Publishing

Book review by Jessie Nielson

It is November 1971 and Timaru lad Chris Watson is in grey London, a city of unrest due to IRA bombings and tensions with Russia.

He yearns to keep moving, this time to "do Africa".

While Kathmandu is the popular travel choice, he hooks up with the plummy, earnest Philip who offers trans-African trips.

Philip will be the private tour guide for their newly born group of twelve.

They will travel southwards, crossing to France through Spain, before ferrying across to Morocco.

From there, endless adventures await.

In a jovial tone and with details intact, lifelong adventurer Watson leads us through small town markets with their new smells of coffee, bread and leather; through deserts filled with sandstorms, camels and endless flies, and into prosperous centres with individuals from colonial countries aiming for wealth in mining or in converting the locals.

Alongside Watson we hear of new sounds: the clap of the wool weaver’s loom, the tap of a tinsmith.

We learn new words, although they lack explicit explanation for the lay reader.

These words, alongside the myriad place names, evoke the mysterious.

Given the distance in years, too, the stories take on more than a touch of the exotic.

Watson’s account is fascinating, for the group travels at great pace through multiple landscapes and communities.

Occasionally the narrative flow is disrupted though by diary entries from his earlier trips, when the reader is keen to focus on the immediate one.

A map of their route would have been useful. However, ample coloured photographs take us straight to the scenes.

Watson’s tales are simply a starting point: they will make the reader want to spring sidewards into further research about this huge continent far away from our small island country.

Jessie Neilson is a University of Otago library assistant.