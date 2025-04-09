Albion teams aiming high for 2025

Albion halfback Taine Donnelly releases the ball from a breakdown in a match against Wyndham at the Gore showgrounds on Saturday. Photos: Gerrit Doppenberg

The Albion Rugby Club will have two senior men’s teams in 2025, one in the highly competitive division one grade and a social team in the President’s Grade.

The Albion women’s side is back again and is aiming to place one spot better after losing the grand final last year.

The tricolours had a big season last year when celebrating their 125th anniversary.

The senior men’s team won five of its 12 games and finished fifth in division one, coached by Duane Milane.

Albion also earned a 21-21 draw against the Wyndham side that went on to win the division.

Albion halfback Taine Donnelly was rewarded for his efforts, earning selection in the Southland U19 squad.

This year’s senior team began their campaign on Saturday against Wyndham at the Showgrounds.

The coaching staff are Raymond (Jack) Pay, Craig Pullar and Martin Powley.

Albion lock Anthony Clements wins the ball in a lineout.

The management team is Simon Tutty, Kenneth Walker and Fraser Neil.

Albion has a home game again this Saturday against Te Anau.

Coach Pullar has Cody Sayer captaining the side this year.

Lock Jack Cochrane and fellow youngster Te Tue Urima Poaru at prop are both primed for a big season

The Albion women’s team won the Bill Foster Trophy last year, after being named the most improved team in the province across all grades at the Rugby Southland awards.

Albion had 11 girls selected in the Southland Hinds training squad, which was coached by Craig Pullar.

Hooker Kimberly Udy was named the Southland Hinds player of the year.

This year, Albion women went into their round one competition game against Star with confidence after a big win over Alexandra in their warm-up match.

Albion replacement hooker Timoci Bulitavu takes on the Wyndham defence.

Albion ended up losing the game 35-5 to Star and this was followed by a nice win against Blues, 69-5, in round two.

The women played in Wakatipu last weekend and this Saturday they will play at the Showgrounds at 1.15pm against the Marist and Midlands combined team.

The Albion Rugby Club has seven junior teams in action again this year.

This includes a year 7 and 8 team for the first time in recent years.

The juniors got their season under way last Saturday morning with the two Rippa rugby teams kicking off at 10am.

The Albion President’s Grade side will be looked after by Nigel Murdoch.

This division starts their season in the coming weeks.

The Albion Club has plenty of volunteers and supporters. Richard Robinson is the Albion President again this year.

By John Langford