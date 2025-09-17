Album review

Carpenter returns with 12 songs recorded amid a world tour. She is, after all, a Busy Woman. Unfortunately, there are moments here when she sounds in need of a break. While her trademark innuendo-laced cheekiness and camp charm is ever-present, it can often feel like retreading similar ground. By the time sex is described as "naked Twister" on When Did You Get Hot?, it’s hard not to roll your eyes. Carpenter’s expressive voice weaves around pitter-patter drums and slide guitar on the excellent Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry. The gorgeous Goodbye juxtaposes an Abba-esque riot of piano stomps with a chilly lyric about yet another useless man. It offers a freshly upholstered home for Carpenter’s pop nous — something that feels lacking elsewhere. — Michael Cragg The Observer