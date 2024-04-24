All eight grandparents attended wedding

Trent and Louise Withers (centre) pose at their property in Myross Bush with their bridal party (from left) Bianca Laurent, Josh Crawford, James Dennis, Hannah McCloy, Rebecca Manson and Chris Johnstone. PHOTOS: KIWICAPTURES PHOTOGRAPHY

Trent and Louise (nee McCloy) Withers were married at The Farm Chapel in Te Tipua on January 5, 2024, surrounded by cherished family and friends.

Mrs Withers said everything about the wedding worked out perfectly.

"We were originally going to get married in December 2024, but last year in August we wondered why we were waiting for so long and just decided to do it," she said.

"Some of my family members were out from Japan and Scotland for my grandfather’s 80th and after finding our vendors were available to help out, we took that as a sign. We both feel incredibly blessed being able to share our special day with all eight of our grandparents."

The couple chose a rustic theme for their wedding which was held outside on The Farm Chapel grounds.

The cake was made by friend Nicole Hewitson and complemented the couple’s rustic theme.

"Our bridesmaid dresses, flowers, napkins and centerpieces were all burnt-orange coloured.

"We thought the burnt orange would look good with the blue of the church on site and its always a colour I have liked," Mrs Wither said.

"We loved that our ceremony and reception were all in one venue. We did a first look and got pictures taken before the ceremony, so we could spend as much time as possible with our loved ones."