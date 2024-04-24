All eight grandparents attended wedding

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Trent and Louise (nee McCloy) Withers were married at The Farm Chapel in Te Tipua on January 5, 2024, surrounded by cherished family and friends.
"We were originally going to get married in December 2024, but last year in August we wondered why we were waiting for so long and just decided to do it," she said.
The couple chose a rustic theme for their wedding which was held outside on The Farm Chapel grounds.
"We thought the burnt orange would look good with the blue of the church on site and its always a colour I have liked," Mrs Wither said.
"We loved that our ceremony and reception were all in one venue. We did a first look and got pictures taken before the ceremony, so we could spend as much time as possible with our loved ones."