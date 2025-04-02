All lined up for a shoot

Photo: Al McKee

The Waikaia Defence Rifle Club gets ready to take on Gore in a meeting in 1936.

The club was formed in 1926 with about 20 members and had a range on the Commonage, occasionally competing against other clubs.

World War 2 brought an end to the club, although it was revived for about three years in the 1950s.

