Wednesday, 2 April 2025

All lined up for a shoot

    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign

    Photo: Al McKee
    Photo: Al McKee
    The Waikaia Defence Rifle Club gets ready to take on Gore in a meeting in 1936.

    The club was formed in 1926 with about 20 members and had a range on the Commonage, occasionally competing against other clubs.

    World War 2 brought an end to the club, although it was revived  for about three years in the 1950s.

    The Ensign is keen to share historic photographs of the district.

    Please email: thenews@ensign.co.nz