All lined up for a shoot

The Waikaia Defence Rifle Club gets ready to take on Gore in a meeting in 1936.
The club was formed in 1926 with about 20 members and had a range on the Commonage, occasionally competing against other clubs.
World War 2 brought an end to the club, although it was revived for about three years in the 1950s.
