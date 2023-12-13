Art showcases studies

Mataura School pupil Harleigh Hamilton shows the six pieces of art he made for the school’s exhibition. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON

Mataura School pupils’ artwork on display in an exhibition shows the learning which happened in classes throughout the year, principal Susan Dennison says.

The exhibition comprising 500 works was opened up for the community to visit last Wednesday.

Mrs Dennison said the focus of learning during the year had been based on the theme "nō Mataura ahau" (Mataura is my place).

In term 3, the pupils had also learned about animals.

"The combination of the things covered this year the teachers used as the generation for the art topics this term."

Teachers chose different artistic styles for the children to copy.

"The whole school focus this term has been on learning about artists, using our research skills and creating amazing pieces of art."

Harleigh Hamilton, 9, has six pieces of art in the exhibition.

Mataura School pupil Valor Mateparae points to his drawing of a bee, which is one of the art pieces he has on display in the school’s exhibition.

His favourite piece was one where he used a variety of stencils to make a picture that he called Be creative.

The picture encouraged people to create, Harleigh said.

"Everyone should be creative ... use your imagination."

He liked art.

"It brings all your emotions into one piece of paper so then everyone can see how you felt."

Valor Mateparae, 7, has created drawings, paintings and a model of bees.

A reading group in the class had read a story about bees and then the whole class showed an interest in learning about bees, he said.

He liked the way bees could fly and could "make that wee sound".

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz