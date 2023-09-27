Attention turns to fire warning

After widespread flooding caused by heavy rain last week, it may seem strange to begin thinking about wildfires.

However, Fire and Emergency New Zealand are urging people to start preparing for the risk of wildfire early, as hot and dry weather is forecast for the summer.

Service delivery wildfire manager Tim Mitchell said the forecast higher temperatures, reduced rainfall and the windier El Nino weather pattern predicted for this summer was likely to cause higher levels of fire danger.

"Given this year’s flood events and wet conditions, people will likely find it difficult to understand the wildfire risk New Zealand could be facing soon," Mr Mitchell said.

"But a spell of hot dry windy weather will quickly dry out the grass and vegetation that has grown and will likely grow over the coming months."

Ninety-eight percent of New Zealand wildfires were caused by people, he said.

"People can do a great deal to prevent wildfires occurring."

There were many ways for people living in rural and semi-rural areas to prepare their properties.

They could cut the grass short, move firewood and other flammable materials away from their homes, clear the gutters, clear accessways and have a plan of action for if they were involved in a vegetation fire.