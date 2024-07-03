Award nominations open

Nominations have opened for the 28th Environment Southland Community Awards.

The awards provide a vital platform for environmental leaders in Murihiku Southland to be celebrated and for their stories of success to be told.

The Environment Southland Community Awards provide a wonderful opportunity to recognise the many Southlanders who work tirelessly for the betterment of our environment and our region. Nominations from farmers, individuals, community groups, schools and businesses are welcomed.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said he and his fellow councillors were looking forward to celebrating outstanding environmental achievements in our region, and the people driving them.

"The awards have a proud tradition of celebrating the outstanding environmental gains that add so much value to Murihiku Southland," he said.

"Southlanders are typically humble and don’t tend to put themselves forward, but the work being undertaken by our region’s environmental leaders deserves the spotlight and to be celebrated.

"The core aim of the awards is to share their stories and to inspire others."

Seven categories allow for a wide range of environmental achievements to be celebrated at the awards.

Entries must be either located in Southland, have been developed in Southland or be of demonstrated benefit to the region.

People can nominate their own project or themselves or other people and projects that make a positive contribution to the environment in Murihiku Southland.

Finalists will be selected after nominations close on July 14.

The 2024 winners will be announced at an awards dinner in Invercargill on October 17.