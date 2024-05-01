Awards finalists named

Gore Country Music Club member Nicola Mitchell has written a song called The Man Who Told Me which has been selected as one of the finalists in this year’s MLT Songwriting Awards. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Gore Country Music Club’s Nicola Mitchell is a finalist in the MLT Songwriting Awards.

One half of the Mitchell Twins, Nicola will perform her song The Man Who Told Me at the finals of the awards during the Country Music Honours evening on May 24.

The other finalists are Mel Parsons, Mark Casey and Lavina Williams, Jon Collins, Fiona Louise, Chad Robinson and Kate Targett-Adams, Rosie Teese, Karra Rhodes, Barry Saunders and Zac Griffith and co-writer Allan Caswell.

The awards are hosted by the New Zealand Songwriters Trust and feature unreleased songs written by New Zealand and Australian songwriters.

Mitchell said she was thrilled to make the finals after entering the awards for several years.

She was looking forward to performing the song with the new band which would accompany the finalists.

"I’m just super excited to . . . put the song that’s been in my brain and only ever been sung into my phone with a guitar on a stage with such an amazing group of people."

It was a relief the finalists had been announced as she had found out several weeks ago and could not tell anyone.

"I’ve been exploding with excitement."

Trust chairwoman Vanessa Small said trust members were looking forward to the event.

"We have an exceptional lineup of finalists this year, including many names we know you will be a fan of."

The 2024 Apra best country music song award winner will also be announced at the evening.

The four finalists for this award are Desert Dove, written and performed by Holly Arrowsmith; Do You Think of Me?, written by Katie Thompson, Victoria Knopp, and Andy Knopp and performed by Katie Thompson; Madeline, written and performed by Jamie McDell; and Racing Through The Night, written and performed by Delaney Davidson

Apra Amcos head of New Zealand operations Ant Healey said the songs dove deep into beautiful, universal themes of life, love, and the road less travelled.

"It is a privilege to celebrate them — incredible songs by incredible songwriters."

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz