Backyard now a food-producing hub

Knapdale dairy farm workers Bimala and Bal Goley have a healthy crop of cucumbers in the tunnel house. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

For the last 15 years Bal and Bimala Goley have been transforming their Knapdale backyard into a food-producing hub.

Mr Goley came to New Zealand in 2001 from Nepal to work on dairy farms and Mrs Goley followed a year later.

The couple moved to the Knapdale dairy farm in 2008.

When they started living at the house, it was virtually a house in a paddock and had little garden and no vegetable garden.

"[We] slowly start to clean it up."

The couple were now self-sufficient in vegetables except for buying potatoes and onions for part of the year.

"For half the year we use our own potatoes," Mrs Goley said.

Throughout their time living on the dairy farm in Knapdale, Bal Goley has built four raised vegetable beds. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

"Supermarket potatoes are not tasty," Mr Goley said.

Not only did they enjoy gardening but they knew what they were growing was organic, they said.

It was not uncommon for them to spend several hours a night in the garden after work from spring to autumn.

They were able to grow some of the vegetables they ate in Nepal including mustard, fenugreek, egg plant, chillies and amaranth.

"We try to grow everything," Mrs Goley said.

Unfortunately some plants they grew in Nepal did not grow well outside in the colder weather.

The Southland weather "was not good for the chilli", Mr Goley said.

They did not grow many tomatoes either.

Bal and Bimala Goley use the space at the front of the garden to grow vegetables that like warm growing conditions. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

They grow plants such as cucumber and chillies in the two tunnel houses.

In the winter the tunnel houses were used to grow plants including cabbages and cauliflower.

So far they have built four raised beds and made gardens along the front of the house.

The raised beds are about half a metre off the ground and made of timber.

Raised beds were best because some of the vegetables they grew, including daikon radishes, had long roots, he said.

Before adding soil to the raised beds Mr Goley made drainage holes.

Branches went next and then he layered topsoil and garden scraps alternatively before adding a final layer of topsoil mixed with compost.

If there was no room in the garden for plants, the couple used polythene bags or containers.

Bimala Goley picks the first crop of beans for the season. PHOTO: BAL GOLEY

The couple also made a compost tea using leafy vegetables, water, baking soda and a cola-based soft drink to help the vegetables break down.

Before pouring the mixture on to the garden, near to the plants but not on them, it was watered down.

Mrs Goley froze beans and about 20kg of peas.

She did not blanch them in hot water first but put them in bags straight into the freezer.

However, she left plenty of time for the vegetables to defrost before cooking.

They also grew about 50kg of garlic which supplied their own needs and a little extra to give away to friends.

Mr Goley has recently finished building a fence made of pallets on one side of the garden which gave it more protection from the wind.

