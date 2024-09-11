Balfour pupils blast off to a big win

Balfour School pupils won the Wonder Project New Zealand Rocket Challenge with their video and won medals and Lego sets. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

Balfour School blasted off with rockets to win an award ahead of thousands of other pupils in the country.

The Wonder Project New Zealand held a national rocket challenge for schools to get involved in.

School entries were sent equipment to build, learn about and create rockets to then test and see if they would become aerodynamic.

Balfour School year 5 and 6 pupils decided to have a go at the project and submitted their entry to the organisation.

Their video portrayed how they learned about, designed, built and tested the rockets as a class.

The Balfour pupils beat more than 18,000 others involved in the challenge to win first place.

They won Lego sets and medals for the pupils who entered.

Teacher Kath Dillon said the class was "shocked" to win.

"We were very surprised to win.

"We received an email letting us know that our video entry earned the top prize over many other schools, which we were so excited about.

"It was a great process for the kids to participate in a fun challenge while also learning about various aspects which were already in their curriculum."

They learned about Sir Isaac Newton, the Goldilocks effect, aerodynamics, teamwork, communication and more.

"We learned about different variables of getting the rockets to blast off," pupil Fletcher Duff, 10, said.

"We had different roles in our groups, some of us were the safety officer or the chief engineer."

Their furthest rocket blasted 23.6m and the class selected different designs for the model, including adding wings, fins, a nose cone or coins to see how the rockets would fly.

"I was really proud when I found out we won," pupil Maycie Templer, 10, said.

Other pupils agreed.

"I was amazed that we won," Riley Gilkison, 10, said.

Mrs Dillon said the project was definitely something the class would do again.

"It was a great project for the class and hopefully we can put little old Balfour on the map for something amazing again."

