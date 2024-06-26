Barbarians tip over competition leaders

The Eastern Northern Barbarians beat the top of the table Star in Gore in the penultimate round of the Southland Premier Club Rugby Competition on Saturday.

The Barbarians had a full-strength squad for the first time this year and won the match 36-32.

The Barbarians had played some good footy in the first half and led 26-10 at the break.

Star’s only try had come from an intercept, so the locals were feeling comfortable.

Star got the score back to 26-22 before the Barbarians scored a converted try and a penalty goal to lead 36-22.

The Barbarians were penalised in the last 20 minutes and were forced to constantly defend.

Openside Leroy Ferguson was up for the challenge as was prop Morgan Mitchell.

Coach Bretton Taylor was pleased with how his boys went.

"They were physical on attack and defence. Our new halfback Connor Collins was very good and scored two tries.

"He’s a good guy, too."

Midfielder Angus Simmers played a solid game and left wing Josefa Boletakibureta was man of the match.

Fellow Fijian winger Vitali Roqca played his 50th game.

In the division one grade on Saturday the Riversdale Waikaka Vikings managed to take the win over Pioneer 34-16 in Gore.

After an evenly contested first half the Vikings went into the break with a 13-11 lead.

The second half started off perfectly for the Vikings as Lachie Moore scored in the corner, just after coming off the bench.

Left wing Tom Medlicott also scored a try, in a man of the match performance.

Hooker Jarrod Lindsay and midfielder Rowan McKenzie were two other Viking standouts.

First five-eighth Eoin Letters converted all Vikings’ tries and kicked two penalties.

Big Lachie Scott played his 50th game for Pioneer.

Tokanui was unlucky not to earn a competition point in a 29-21 loss to Wyndham.

Halfback Tyrone Braven was player of the day. No8 Matt McRae and lock Arthur Shaw were other top contributors to Wyndham winning and retaining the "Parky Shield".

Albion beat Te Anau 22-12 in the third game, while Edendale had the bye.

In division two, Mataura secured their spot in the top eight with a 21-12 win over Waiau Star in Tuatapere. Mataura will play a quarterfinal at Waikiwi.

The Albion women’s team beat the previously unbeaten Star girls 27-22, while Pioneer earned a 33-25 win over Midlands in Winton.

This Saturday Pioneer will host the Blues and Albion play Wakatipu at the showgrounds.

The Barbarians have their last round-robin game against Marist in Invercargill this Saturday.

There are two more weeks of the division one competition.

This Saturday Wyndham will host Pioneer, Te Anau will start favourites at home against the improving Tokanui lads, a big crowd will attend the Albion and Edendale game at the showgrounds. The competition-leading Vikings have the bye, and will hold the Wallis Shield this offseason.

By John Langford