Between you and me

The Ensign reporter, Helen McFelin. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

And Just Like That... It’s the Sex in the City reboot.

What are you reading and why?

Newspapers. Constantly.

What are you listening to and why?

I am listening to a lot of Kaylee Bell at the moment. I’ve got two daughters who are obsessed.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Hanging out with my family and going out for really good walks with my dogs.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

I like the Mataura River.