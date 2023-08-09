Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

I’ve been watching the women’s football. It has been amazing.

What are you reading and why?

I’ve been reading reference books about the history of design and plastics.

What are you listening to and why?

Actually nothing at the moment. I call it mindfulness. I just take my hearing aids out for that.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Going out painting and getting to find new painting spots.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

The op shops.