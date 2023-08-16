Between you and me

Russell Welsh Rotary Club of Gore president

I quite enjoy watching Suits.

What are you reading and why?

The last book I read was Mark of the Lion about Charles Upham. Another book I read was Pillars of Society. It’s set around the 15th century and the atrocities that went on then with how the church ruled and the King was the ultimate law.

What are you listening to and why?

I was listening to the best of Britain’s Got Talent on Youtube. The finalists are incredible.

Favourite weekend pastime?

I go to Te Anau. We have a holiday house up there, but I do not make near enough use of that.

Favourite place in Gore

The queue for Kentucky Fried.