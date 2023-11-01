Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

The Repair Shop. It’s a high priority on a Friday night. I get lots of great ideas from there.

What are you reading and why?

I like to read NZ Gardener magazine or NZ Lifestyle Block. Because I was farming butI’m a townie now. Istilllike to see how things go.

What are you listening to and why?

Magic Radio for me.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Probably being in the garden or being with family.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

I’d have to say the Hokonui Pioneer Village. This is a home away from home.