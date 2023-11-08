Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

The Repair Shop. It’s very good because you see something and think ‘‘Oh, I’ve got that at the park’’.

What are you reading and why?

I like to read NZ Gardener. I like to know what’s happening because I’m a gardener at the Croydon Lodge Hotel.

What are you listening to and why?

I like to listen to CaveFM.

What’s your favourite weekend pastime?

I like sewing and crafting. At the moment I’m making takeaway coffee bags.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

I’d have to say the Hokonui Pioneer Village. I love coming here.