Between you and me

Gore singer and songwriter

What are you watching and why?

Honestly, I’ve been watching the war between Israel and Gaza. I have been following that quite a lot.

What are you reading and why?

I feel like I haven’t had time to relax and read lately. I haven’t done much reading.

What are you listening to and why?

I’ve been listening to Darling West. They’re a band I love from Norway. I love their music. Also Alice Russell. She’s amazing. They’re two artists that I really love.

Favourite weekend pastime?

I really do love walking. If I’m not doing a gig or out drinking I like to be healthy and go for a walk.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

Dolamore Park. I love the walks out there. Whenever I visit mum and dad I drag them out there.