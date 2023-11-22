Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Jackie Bristow
Gore singer and songwriter
What are you watching and why?
Honestly, I’ve been watching the war between Israel and Gaza. I have been following that quite a lot.
What are you reading and why?
I feel like I haven’t had time to relax and read lately. I haven’t done much reading.
What are you listening to and why?
I’ve been listening to Darling West. They’re a band I love from Norway. I love their music. Also Alice Russell. She’s amazing. They’re two artists that I really love.
Favourite weekend pastime?
I really do love walking. If I’m not doing a gig or out drinking I like to be healthy and go for a walk.
Favourite place in Gore and why?
Dolamore Park. I love the walks out there. Whenever I visit mum and dad I drag them out there.