Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

I’ve been watching bowls. I always had an interest in local and our club members who play at a national level.

What are you reading and why?

Otago Daily Times. I’m not a [book] reader but I have read several books about the Australian outback, but currently not reading anything.

What are you listening to and why?

Not really much at the moment. I used to listen to Elvis Presley. That’s sort of more of my theme.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Sports. Obviously bowls, but I also take a very big interest in rugby, cricket and golf.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

I’ve got several of them. The bowling club, the golf club, all the clubs I’ve been involved with. I enjoy all of them.