Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

I like to watch internet documentaries about American firefighters fighting large blazes. The documentaries show the vast difference between the way we fight fires in New Zealand and the American style. The concept is the same but the execution of putting out the fires is vastly different.

What are you reading and why?

The Gore District Council long-term plan. I’m reading sections of the long-term plan to inform myself so I can decide what is the best outcome for the next 10 years for our district.

What are you listening to and why?

I listen to [Radio] Hokonui. I like the morning show and the farming show from 12pm to 2pm.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Fire brigade competitions and curling.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

Dolamore Park. It’s a great place to ride my bike or walk the tracks.