Between you and me

What are you reading and why?

A fishing magazine. I do a lot of fishing.

What are you watching and why?

Again, probably just fishing shows. I quite like ITM Hook Me Up!. They take someone out that hasn’t done lots of fishing and they try to catch something.

What are you listening to and why?

I don’t mind listening to Kaylee Bell. She’s a good singer.

Favourite weekend pastime?

I like going to Te Anau with the family.

Favourite place in Gore?

PGG Wrightson Real Estate or my shed.