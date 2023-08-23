Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Between you and me

    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign

    Rally car driver, Derek Ayson

    What are you reading and why?

    A fishing magazine. I do a lot of fishing.

    What are you watching and why?

    Again, probably just fishing shows. I quite like ITM Hook Me Up!. They take someone out that hasn’t done lots of fishing and they try to catch something.

    What are you listening to and why?

    I don’t mind listening to Kaylee Bell. She’s a good singer.

    Favourite weekend pastime?

    I like going to Te Anau with the family.

    Favourite place in Gore?

    PGG Wrightson Real Estate or my shed.