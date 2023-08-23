Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Rally car driver, Derek Ayson
What are you reading and why?
A fishing magazine. I do a lot of fishing.
What are you watching and why?
Again, probably just fishing shows. I quite like ITM Hook Me Up!. They take someone out that hasn’t done lots of fishing and they try to catch something.
What are you listening to and why?
I don’t mind listening to Kaylee Bell. She’s a good singer.
Favourite weekend pastime?
I like going to Te Anau with the family.
Favourite place in Gore?
PGG Wrightson Real Estate or my shed.