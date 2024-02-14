Between you and me

The Ensign reporter

What are you watching and why?

I’ve been watching the Six Nations. It would be nice to see Scotland take out the competition.

What are you reading and why?

I’ve been a bit slack reading lately. I’m normally just reading anything related to work, otherwise I don’t do it once I’m home.

What are you listening to and why?

I’ve been listening to a lot of Nothing But Thieves lately. I’m just waiting on their new album at this point.

Favourite weekend pastime?

I do a lot of exercise over the weekends, doing a bunch of different walks and a lot of swimming.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

After being here a year, it is still Dolamore Park.