Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Southern arts trust president Janice Broad
What are you watching and why?
I’m not watching much at the moment. Just a bit busy with an exhibition, but I like Country House Hunters.
What are you reading and why?
I read lots. I’m in between books really but I love Lucinda Riley and her latest book. I like all her series.
What are you listening to and why?
I like country music, probably older country music of my era. And The Beatles, who are not country but I love them.
Favourite weekend pastime?
Spending time with family
Favourite place in Gore and why?
I do like eating at The Thomas Green