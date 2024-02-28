Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

NCIS. I like the criminal aspect of it. Finding out the clues and finding out who did it.

What are you reading?

I am reading some how-to books to try improve myself.

What are you listening to and why?

I’m just listening to whatever is on the radio at this stage. Sometimes the odd bit of relaxation music. I like to relax and enjoy the music.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Spending time with family.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

The [Hokonui Community] Market, of course.