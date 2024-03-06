Between you and me

Gore Senior Citizens

Club member

What are you watching?

I watch any films that are on Netflix.

What are you reading and why?

I always like reading the newspaper and the odd story book, but I’m not a huge reader. I don’t always get the time to do it.

What are you listening to and why?

I don’t have much radio but in the motorhome we often listen to music.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Getting away in the motorhome and going to motorhome rallies.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

I quite like going to Dolamore Park. It’s a beautiful park and we often take the motorhome down to have a sunny afternoon.