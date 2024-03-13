Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Between you and me

    Vanessa Barrett, St Mary’s School president of the home and school

    What are you watching and why?

    I love watching a bit of Netflix. The Amazing Race or just any series of that kind.

    What are you reading and why?

    I don’t read really. I find it a lot easier to listen to audios, I’ll put them on when doing jobs around the house.

    What are you listening to and why?

    I’m a bit of a podcast listener. I enjoy listening toDom Harvey or DuncanGarner.

    Favourite weekend pastime?

    My son goes to the scooter park a lot so I spend a lot of time there. Ialso enjoy Dolamore
    Park.

    Favourite place in Gore and why?

    I love Hamilton Park. I would have to say the walking track there is my favourite.