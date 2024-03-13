Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

I love watching a bit of Netflix. The Amazing Race or just any series of that kind.

What are you reading and why?

I don’t read really. I find it a lot easier to listen to audios, I’ll put them on when doing jobs around the house.

What are you listening to and why?

I’m a bit of a podcast listener. I enjoy listening toDom Harvey or DuncanGarner.

Favourite weekend pastime?

My son goes to the scooter park a lot so I spend a lot of time there. Ialso enjoy Dolamore

Park.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

I love Hamilton Park. I would have to say the walking track there is my favourite.