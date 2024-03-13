Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Vanessa Barrett, St Mary’s School president of the home and school
What are you watching and why?
I love watching a bit of Netflix. The Amazing Race or just any series of that kind.
What are you reading and why?
I don’t read really. I find it a lot easier to listen to audios, I’ll put them on when doing jobs around the house.
What are you listening to and why?
I’m a bit of a podcast listener. I enjoy listening toDom Harvey or DuncanGarner.
Favourite weekend pastime?
My son goes to the scooter park a lot so I spend a lot of time there. Ialso enjoy Dolamore
Park.
Favourite place in Gore and why?
I love Hamilton Park. I would have to say the walking track there is my favourite.