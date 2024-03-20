Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

Not trying to watch anything at the moment as I am reading Rodger Hall's Script: A Shortcut to Happiness, it's Gore Repertory's play this year.

What are you reading and why?

I’ve just finished reading Where the Crawdads Sing. Beautiful, beautiful book.

What are you listening to and why?

I’m listening to Chris Stapleton because he’s got a really nice raunchy country and rock voice.

Favourite weekend pastime?

I do all sorts of things. Mainly catching up with family and babysitting.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

Has to be the library and the arts and heritage precinct.