Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Between you and me

    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign

    Debbie Smith Waimumu Art president

     

    What are you watching and why? Married at First Sight. It’s so false that it’s addictive because it is just not real.

    What are you readingThe Ensign.

    What are you listening to and whyThe only time I listen to stuff is on the radio, but I do listen to the Pioneer women’s rugby playlist.

    Favourite weekend pastimeWatching rugby.

    Favourite place in Gore and whyBannerman Park, with my grandson Hudson. We always go.