Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

I’m watching Manifest on Netflix. I clicked on it trying to find something to watch and although not something I’d normally watch, I’ve really enjoyed it so far.

What are you reading and why?

I’m currently preparing to read Finding Me by Amy Ewald. It’s a story about a local cancer survivor and her journey of self-discovery through a cancer diagnosis.

What are you listening to and why?

Rage Against The Machine, because they’re currently in my Hyperfixation Music rotation.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Catching up with friends and sleep.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

I don’t have an official favourite yet, but the Public Gardens are lovely.