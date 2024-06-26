Between you and me

Director of Mary Poppins

The Broadway Musical

What are you watching and why?

Bridgerton as a blob when I get home from rehearsals. I like to wind down after. It’s quite a production in itself.

What are you reading and why?

I’m continuing to read the script of Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical and double-check, triple-check and make sure we have all the dialogue and all the cues correct.

What are you listening to and why?

The Mary Poppins soundtrack. But in my off time I’m actually trying to have quiet but during the day it is Mary Poppins songs.

Favourite weekend pastime?

I love times with family and times with the Kiwi Church.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

Mataura Licensing Trust Community Theatre.