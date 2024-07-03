Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

There’s not a lot of decent stuff to watch on TV but mainly I just watch sports. Obviously, rugby and tennis. Wimbledon is coming up, so I’ll be watching that.

What are you reading and why?

I generally try to read something historic. History books and things of that nature. I like finding out why things happened.

What are you listening to and why?

Hokonui Radio is what I listen to. [It’s] local stuff and I enjoy the local input.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Watching my grandkids play in sport. They play hockey and rugby.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

My favourite place is not in the Gore District. It’s in the Waimea Plains. That’s where I’ve lived all my life.