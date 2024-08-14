Between you and me

Wednesday, 14 August 2024

    Mike Joyce Southern Charity Dog Trials chairman

    What are you watching and why?

    The Olympics when I get time. I had been watching the cycling and anything [New Zealand] was winning at.

    What are you reading and why?

    Not a lot really. Mostly just farming material.

    What are you listening to and why?

    I don’t listen to much in the way of radio. The only thing I listen to is country music on a Wednesday.

    Favourite weekend pastime?

    Watching my grandkids play sport.

    Favourite place in Gore and why?

    Just the district itself really. I like all of Gore. Excellent spot.