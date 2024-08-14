Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mike Joyce Southern Charity Dog Trials chairman
What are you watching and why?
The Olympics when I get time. I had been watching the cycling and anything [New Zealand] was winning at.
What are you reading and why?
Not a lot really. Mostly just farming material.
What are you listening to and why?
I don’t listen to much in the way of radio. The only thing I listen to is country music on a Wednesday.
Favourite weekend pastime?
Watching my grandkids play sport.
Favourite place in Gore and why?
Just the district itself really. I like all of Gore. Excellent spot.