Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
What are you watching and why?
I’m watching the Mandalorian. I’m just such a huge fan of Star Wars.
What are you reading and why?
I read a lot of comic books, because I’m a huge nerd.
What are you listening to and why?
I listen to Grunge music. I love it, especially Tool.
Favourite weekend pastime?
Doing nothing. I love being bored.
Favourite place in Gore and why?
I like New World, because I like getting sweets and lollies.