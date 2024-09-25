Between you and me

Wednesday, 25 September 2024

    Meat Inspector at AsureQuality, Daniel Hiwley.
    What are you watching and why?

    I’m watching the Mandalorian. I’m just such a huge fan of Star Wars.

    What are you reading and why?

    I read a lot of comic books, because I’m a huge nerd.

    What are you listening to and why?

    I listen to Grunge music. I love it, especially Tool.

    Favourite weekend pastime?

    Doing nothing. I love being bored.

    Favourite place in Gore and why?

    I like New World, because I like getting sweets and lollies.