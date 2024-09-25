Between you and me

Meat Inspector at AsureQuality, Daniel Hiwley.

I’m watching the Mandalorian. I’m just such a huge fan of Star Wars.

What are you reading and why?

I read a lot of comic books, because I’m a huge nerd.

What are you listening to and why?

I listen to Grunge music. I love it, especially Tool.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Doing nothing. I love being bored.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

I like New World, because I like getting sweets and lollies.