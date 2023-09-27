Between you and me

Chris Dunbar

Sergeant

Gore police station

What are you watching and why

With my young kid I would be watching Paw Patrol.

What are you reading and why?

Most of the reading I’m doing is reading kids’ books to my children.

What are you listening to and why?

The police radio and whatever else plays on the radio in between.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Heading to Queenstown with the kids and taking them to Kingpin. Having a good round of games and getting the kids some prizes.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

Miss Cocoa Coffee in Mandeville. It’s a nice quiet place away from all the noise and they make good coffee too.