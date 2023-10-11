Between you and me

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Douglas Dixey
Gore Pakeke Lions Club book sale co-ordinator
What are you watching and why?
The Brokenwood Mysteries. Just catching up on the episodes me and my wife haven’t seen before.
What are you reading and why?
I just finished reading my first Harry Potter book. I’ve got a granddaughter who’s mad on it so I thought I better catch up on it.
What are you listening to and why?
I’m not much of a music listener. Whatever comes on I’ll listen to but I like shows and that kind of thing.
Favourite weekend pastime?
At this stage it’s gardening. It used to be running cross-country or road racing. But those days are gone now that I’ve reached the ripe old age of 84.
Favourite place in Gore and why?
I like going to Bannerman Park.