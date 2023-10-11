Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Between you and me

    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign

    Douglas Dixey

    Gore Pakeke Lions Club book sale co-ordinator

    What are you watching and why?

    The Brokenwood Mysteries. Just catching up on the episodes me and my wife haven’t seen before.

    What are you reading and why?

    I just finished reading my first Harry Potter book. I’ve got a granddaughter who’s mad on it so I thought I better catch up on it.

    What are you listening to and why?

    I’m not much of a music listener. Whatever comes on I’ll listen to but I like shows and that kind of thing.

    Favourite weekend pastime?

    At this stage it’s gardening. It used to be running cross-country or road racing. But those days are gone now that I’ve reached the ripe old age of 84.

    Favourite place in Gore and why?

    I like going to Bannerman Park.