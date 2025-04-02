Between you and me

Sarah Barclay, early childhood teacher, of Gore. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

Travel guides on TV. I don’t do Netflix.

• What are you reading and why?

Monty Soutar, it’s the second book in his Kāwai series. It goes right back to the local iwi and goes through the history of the iwi and this is the part where the Pākehā arrive.

• What are you listening to and why?

Radio, Hokonui Gold or whatever they’re called, the farming show.

• Favourite weekend pastime?

Currently it’s all about duck ponds, feeding duck ponds, getting them ready.

• Favourite place in Gore and why?

I’m a good Dolamore Park girl. I just tramp all over it.